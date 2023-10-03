Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $485,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $31.54. 3,585,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,000,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

