Perkins Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,960 shares during the quarter. Profire Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of Profire Energy worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Profire Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 365,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,248. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.80. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

