Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Stake Decreased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Perion Network comprises approximately 2.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Perion Network worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Perion Network by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Perion Network by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Perion Network by 30.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of PERI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 87,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,411. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Perion Network had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PERI

Perion Network Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.