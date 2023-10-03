PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.71.

NYSE PFSI opened at $65.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.50. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.93 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $550,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,314,041.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,038,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,604 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $550,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,697 shares in the company, valued at $20,314,041.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,462 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

