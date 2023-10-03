Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 880 ($10.64) to GBX 900 ($10.88) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.09) to GBX 1,030 ($12.45) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,210 ($14.63) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,065.00.

PSO opened at $10.33 on Friday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Pearson by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

