PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.75.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDCE

PDC Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $73.85 on Friday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $871.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.61 million. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

(Get Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.