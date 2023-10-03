PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $67.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.16.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $58.56 on Friday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

