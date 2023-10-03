Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.20.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE FNA opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $995.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paragon 28 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 50,345 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 395,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

