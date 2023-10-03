Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Reduced by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.10. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

