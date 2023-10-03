Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Buy”

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.
ODD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Oddity Tech Price Performance
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
