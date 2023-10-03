Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nuvei by 30.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Stock Down 1.5 %

NVEI stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.14. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Nuvei had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $307.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nuvei and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Nuvei from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.54.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

