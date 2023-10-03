Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 258.37%. On average, analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.62. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 200.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 121.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

