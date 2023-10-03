Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Citigroup

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:NUS opened at $20.75 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $33,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,236.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,340 shares of company stock worth $330,303. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,196,000 after buying an additional 132,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,109,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

