Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Newmark Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.73. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $585.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.87 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group
Newmark Group Company Profile
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Newmark Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.