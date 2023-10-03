Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.73. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $585.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.87 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Newmark Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 71.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 71.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.