New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Lowered to $40.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.78.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $60.33.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

