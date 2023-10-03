Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,962 shares of company stock worth $44,317,192. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $380.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

