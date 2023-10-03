Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 23,599 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,962 shares of company stock worth $44,317,192. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $376.78 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

