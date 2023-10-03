nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut nCino from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.08.

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 0.39. nCino has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $2,634,064.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,340,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,729,017.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $208,516.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 392,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,801,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $2,634,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,340,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,729,017.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,684. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in nCino by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in nCino by 1,404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 470,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 439,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth $6,601,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

