Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

NBRV stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

