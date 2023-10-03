Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYGN opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

