Morgan Stanley Cuts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $98.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.06.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $94.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 109.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom has a 52 week low of $81.06 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,573. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

