Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.4% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock opened at $257.75 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $231.71 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.65 and a 200-day moving average of $286.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

