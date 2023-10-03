Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Miromatrix Medical worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Miromatrix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Miromatrix Medical stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 2,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,462. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Miromatrix Medical ( NASDAQ:MIRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Miromatrix Medical had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 2,980.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Miromatrix Medical Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. The company's proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.