Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MLCO. Macquarie assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.30 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of MLCO opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $947.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 922,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 823,973 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 656,951 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,767,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

