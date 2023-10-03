MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp acquired 48,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,211.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 864,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,632,623 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

