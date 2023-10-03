Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

MED opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $131.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medifast will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 54.46%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Medifast by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Medifast by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 18.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

