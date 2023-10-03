McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MCD opened at $257.75 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $231.71 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

