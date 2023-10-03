McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.47. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $232.08 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

