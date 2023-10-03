Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 300 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

BMY stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

