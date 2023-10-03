McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.2 %

MKC opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $77,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $27,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

