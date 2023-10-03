MBA Advisors LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. 827,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,934,424. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

