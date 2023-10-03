MBA Advisors LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.80. The stock had a trading volume of 602,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.20. The company has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

