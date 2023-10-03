MBA Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MBA Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.68. 764,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

