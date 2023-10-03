MBA Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,196. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

