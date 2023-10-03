MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,346 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. 2,785,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,222,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

