MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service
In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %
UPS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.98. The company had a trading volume of 447,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.