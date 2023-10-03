MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.20 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 2.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.5 %

BLK traded down $9.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $633.24. The company had a trading volume of 104,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $690.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $681.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

