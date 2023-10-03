Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives $42.75 Average PT from Analysts

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MSGE

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 390.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

MSGE stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.