Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 3,858 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,682,703 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,055,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after acquiring an additional 172,922 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,896,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,845 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,179,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,377 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

