Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGGNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.51) to GBX 275 ($3.32) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.51) to GBX 254 ($3.07) in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 333 ($4.03) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 238 ($2.88) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 290 ($3.51) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

