Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at $69,386,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,892 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,031,000 after acquiring an additional 394,442 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.