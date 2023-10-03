KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) vs. Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Critical Analysis

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp 5.97% 6.23% 0.32% KeyCorp 14.93% 13.78% 0.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and KeyCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $47.62 million 0.62 $6.16 million $0.89 8.29 KeyCorp $8.13 billion 1.20 $1.92 billion $1.50 6.96

Analyst Ratings

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patriot National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Patriot National Bancorp and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A KeyCorp 0 5 9 0 2.64

KeyCorp has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 41.69%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Patriot National Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, small business administration, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.