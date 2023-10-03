JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Boosted by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,377,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

JEPI traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,199. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

