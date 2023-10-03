John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $345,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. 1,358,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

