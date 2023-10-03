Jefferies Financial Group Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $48.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.93.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.