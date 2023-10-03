Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $50.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

