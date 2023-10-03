Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EWBC. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,824,000 after acquiring an additional 128,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 756,930 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

