iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Columbus Macro LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,111 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

