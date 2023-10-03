iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $102.63 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 95,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $105.16.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

