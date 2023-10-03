iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

EFA opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

